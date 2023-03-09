TROY — The Troy City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to deny a conditional use permit that would allow church gatherings at a downtown building.

The matter concerned the former Umpqua Bank building on 424 S. Main St. that was bought by Matt Meyer in November. Meyer took over the building with the intent to rent that space out for events. He approached the city council to allow Christ Church members to meet there each week for religious meetings, a purpose that requires a conditional use permit (CUP) because the building is in a commercial zone. Meyer is a parish elder with Christ Church.

Tags

Recommended for you