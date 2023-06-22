Troy residents voice concern about Christ Church

Attendees of the Christ Church ‘Root Beer and Psalms’ singing event exit the Ye Olde Bank Event Center in Troy on Wednesday. Matt Meyer, a Parish Elder at Moscow’s Christ Church, bought the former Umpqua Bank building in November with the goal of allowing the public to hold events in that space, including religious meetings.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

TROY — Months after the Troy City Council denied a conditional use permit that would have allowed Christ Church gatherings on Sundays at a downtown event center, Troy residents are still voicing their concerns about the influence of church members on the community.

The event center, called the Ye Olde Bank Event Center, hosted a Psalm singing event inside the building Wednesday. Matt Meyer, the building owner, said it is for a group of men who meet several times a year to practice their singing. He said it was open to the public and included people from different churches.