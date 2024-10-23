Regional News Roundup: Turbine protesters question commissioners

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

COLFAX — The Whitman County Commissioners chambers filled with Harvest Hills Wind Turbine Project protesters Monday posing questions concerning the proposed wind farm project near Kamiak Butte.

One of the biggest concerns raised by protesters was the county hiring law firm Van Ness Feldman LLP.

When asked about the services that Van Ness Feldman provides, Commissioner Art Swannack said his only comment is it’s the prosecutors choice to select based on what is going on.

“He is the legal adviser for the county, so you would have to talk to the prosecutor as to his justification,” Swannack said.

According to Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy, he hired the law firm when he learned the company Harvest Hills was preparing to submit an application for a wind farm.

“I decided the county would need some extra legal help regarding the wind farm application, because I don’t have the expertise to advise the county about all the legal matters connected with that sort of development,” Tracy said.

The commissioners were asked if Van Ness Feldman LLP would be answering to the prosecutor or to the Whitman County Planning Director, to which Swannack responded they would respond to the prosecutor, who is the one who authorizes.

Tracy said they hired an attorney for the services who had expertise in large-scale wind developments for the last wind farm development 10 or 15 years ago.

“That’s a specialized area of the law and we used an outside attorney as a special deputy in advising the county in regards to that wind project,” Tracy said, noting the developer was required to reimburse the county for that cost.

“The fundamental approach that I take, and I believe others at the county government take, is whether or not to have a wind farm development as a general policy question, not a legal question,” Tracy said. “They strive to find a way to have the legal work done in a way that does not cost the county anything extra.”

According to Tracy, there has not yet been a need for Van Ness Feldman to do very much for the county.

“They have provided some legal service to the county so far, not a lot,” because they are early in the process so the developer has not yet submitted an application, Tracy said.

He said people in opposition are concerned the law firm might be in legal trouble with the developer.

“My answer to that is very strongly, no, they are not in the pocket of the developer,” Tracy said. “They are a highly respected law firm which has worked for other counties already and have provided excellent legal service.”

Teresa Bannister spoke during the public comment period, imploring the county to join the group to fight against the wind company.

“In the meantime, you guys can fight with us and help us,” Bannister said. “Just like in the Tri-Cities, they hired a law firm not to help with their wind project, but to fight them.”

Swannack stated that he would be surprised, after talking to the legislators, if any of the laws surrounding renewable energy changed.

Bannister addressed Commissioner Michael Largent, stating he makes a joke of the situation.

“Do you not care about this place you grew up in and all the people that don’t want this project,” Bannister asked Largent, adding that it was a direct question.

“I am aware of the limitations I’m under and I do care about this community,” Largent said, noting he did not like her approach.