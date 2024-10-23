Regional News Roundup: Turbine protesters question commissioners

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — The Whitman County Commissioners chambers filled with Harvest Hills Wind Turbine Project protesters Monday posing questions concerning the proposed wind farm project near Kamiak Butte.
One of the biggest concerns raised by protesters was the county hiring law firm Van Ness Feldman LLP.
When asked about the services that Van Ness Feldman provides, Commissioner Art Swannack said his only comment is it’s the prosecutors choice to select based on what is going on.
“He is the legal adviser for the county, so you would have to talk to the prosecutor as to his justification,” Swannack said.
According to Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy, he hired the law firm when he learned the company Harvest Hills was preparing to submit an application for a wind farm.
“I decided the county would need some extra legal help regarding the wind farm application, because I don’t have the expertise to advise the county about all the legal matters connected with that sort of development,” Tracy said.
The commissioners were asked if Van Ness Feldman LLP would be answering to the prosecutor or to the Whitman County Planning Director, to which Swannack responded they would respond to the prosecutor, who is the one who authorizes.
Tracy said they hired an attorney for the services who had expertise in large-scale wind developments for the last wind farm development 10 or 15 years ago.
“That’s a specialized area of the law and we used an outside attorney as a special deputy in advising the county in regards to that wind project,” Tracy said, noting the developer was required to reimburse the county for that cost.
“The fundamental approach that I take, and I believe others at the county government take, is whether or not to have a wind farm development as a general policy question, not a legal question,” Tracy said. “They strive to find a way to have the legal work done in a way that does not cost the county anything extra.”
According to Tracy, there has not yet been a need for Van Ness Feldman to do very much for the county.
“They have provided some legal service to the county so far, not a lot,” because they are early in the process so the developer has not yet submitted an application, Tracy said.
He said people in opposition are concerned the law firm might be in legal trouble with the developer.
“My answer to that is very strongly, no, they are not in the pocket of the developer,” Tracy said. “They are a highly respected law firm which has worked for other counties already and have provided excellent legal service.”
Teresa Bannister spoke during the public comment period, imploring the county to join the group to fight against the wind company.
“In the meantime, you guys can fight with us and help us,” Bannister said. “Just like in the Tri-Cities, they hired a law firm not to help with their wind project, but to fight them.”
Swannack stated that he would be surprised, after talking to the legislators, if any of the laws surrounding renewable energy changed.
Bannister addressed Commissioner Michael Largent, stating he makes a joke of the situation.
“Do you not care about this place you grew up in and all the people that don’t want this project,” Bannister asked Largent, adding that it was a direct question.
“I am aware of the limitations I’m under and I do care about this community,” Largent said, noting he did not like her approach.
“I don’t like incivility, and hence, the reservations I have with joining with the group with some very good people, who I respect greatly, are doing what I would like to do in this case,” he said, adding he does not feel comfortable joining a group where misinformation is disseminated on a regular basis.
“The incivility and the accusations, it’s just not me,” Largent said.
The Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson and Harvest Hills Project Director Shane Roche were present via Zoom but made no comments.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Cyanobacteria health advisory issued for Lake Cascade
McCALL, Idaho — An outbreak of toxic cyanobacteria on Lake Cascade has triggered a public health advisory for the first time since 2021.
The advisory was issued Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare following tests of samples taken at the Blue Heron Campground and below the Cascade Dam.
The advisory includes the entire lake and North Fork Payette River below the Cascade Dam,
Based on photos from the Friends of Lake Cascade citizen scientist group and satellite imagery, it looks like a large portion of the lake is blooming, said Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Water Quality Analyst Vanessa Johnson, who took the samples Oct. 16.
The health advisory means there are dangerous concentrations of toxin-producing bacteria that can be harmful to both humans and animals.
Warmer conditions and an abundance of nutrients can lead to the naturally occurring bacteria growing exponentially, creating blooms that look like spilled paint, surface scum or foam.
Health advisories were issued for toxin-producing cyanobacteria on Lake Cascade in four consecutive years from 2018-21.
Samples taken earlier this month showed toxins present in the water, but the concentration did not meet the threshold for issuing a health advisory, as this week’s samples did.
People and animals should avoid swimming, wading or other activities in the water, especially children, pets and livestock, the advisory said.
Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom, as boiling or filtering the water can increase the risk.
Wash hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water with a bloom.
Cyanotoxins can accumulate in fish and the risk to people is being researched, the advisory said.
If people choose to eat fish from the area, fillet the fish and remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking, the advisory said.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.
More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from drinking contaminated water. If symptoms persist, people should contact their health care provider, the advisory said.
Wash pets with clean water and shampoo if they have been around a harmful algal bloom and contact a veterinarian immediately if pets show symptoms like vomiting, staggering, drooling or convulsions.
“Dog fur acts as a filter that collects and concentrates cyanobacterial cells while in the water and dogs receive a concentrated does of cells from licking their fur after swimming in a water body with an ongoing bloom,” according to the DEQ Cyanobacteria Response Plan.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday