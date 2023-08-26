Twin County United Way announced this week approximately $160,000 in grants to nonprofit agencies that work in the areas of education, health and financial stability.
TCUW, which focuses its efforts on Nez Perce and Asotin counties, conducts fundraising campaigns during its fiscal year from July 1 to June 30.
These are the organizations that were awarded grants and the amount they received: Family Promise, $24,000; Idaho Food Bank (two programs), $24,000; LC Valley Resource Center, $20,000; Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley (two programs), $20,000; Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest, $20,000; Community Action Partners (two programs), $15,000; YWCA, $7,500; Washington-Idaho Volunteer Center, $5,700; Asotin County Food Bank, $5,500; Interlink, $5,000; SE Washington Aging and Long Term Care, $5,000; Valley Meals on Wheels, $2,092.70; Lewiston City Library, $1,200; Homes of Hope, $612.33; and Snake River Community Clinic, $163.81.
Twin County United Way also runs two of its own programs: a five-week summer kindergarten readiness program, called Kindergarten Bootcamp, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
TCWU also announced its new officers from the next two years: Greg Schaffer, principal applications engineer with Clearwater Paper, is the new president; Travis Myklebust, who just retired as the city of Lewiston’s fire chief and is now teaching fire classes at Lewis-Clark State College, is the vice president; Michelle Eberhardt, branch manager at Lewis Clark Credit Union, remains the treasurer; and Cathy Jo Witters, risk and compliance manager for Coleman Oil, is the new secretary. Bert Sahlberg, public information specialist at LC State, becomes the past president and Janis Forsmann is the at-large member of the executive team.