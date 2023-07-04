The Washington State University Police Department apprehended two men over the weekend who were accused of a robbery at a residence near College Hill.
Officers responded to Terrace Apartments around 2 a.m. Saturday, following up on a report of a robbery, according to police logs. They found three residents had their cell phones taken from three individuals.
Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said the residents were approached by three men while outside their apartment, and they demanded their phones. They complied and the men left on foot.
Pullman police assisted and pursued one of the suspects on foot. They captured and arrested 19-year-old Frank Rodriguez of Richland, Wash., who was charged with multiple counts of felony robbery, according to a WSU Police Facebook post.
On Sunday, WSU police located a second suspect accused of taking part in the robbery. Officers arrested 19-year-old Robert Garcia of Pullman, charging him with multiple counts felony robbery, according to the post.
Daniels said the department is still investigating, and is trying to find a third man involved. He is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, around 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
The property reportedly stolen has not been recovered. Daniels said the department is still working to locate the cell phones.
