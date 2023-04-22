Two people were arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to deliver almost a half a pound of methamphetamine and more than 400 fentanyl pills as well as marijuana.

Idaho State Police responded at 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the Clearwater River Casino for a report of a man and a woman in a vehicle with a large bag that was allegedly marijuana that was handed to someone in another vehicle. Troopers arrived and spoke with casino security and saw security footage allegedly showing Robert Kay, 35, of Boise, and Fawnda Bolin, 41, of Lewiston, hand a bag of marijuana to a person in a red Camry, according to the probable cause affidavit.