Two people were arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to deliver almost a half a pound of methamphetamine and more than 400 fentanyl pills as well as marijuana.
Idaho State Police responded at 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the Clearwater River Casino for a report of a man and a woman in a vehicle with a large bag that was allegedly marijuana that was handed to someone in another vehicle. Troopers arrived and spoke with casino security and saw security footage allegedly showing Robert Kay, 35, of Boise, and Fawnda Bolin, 41, of Lewiston, hand a bag of marijuana to a person in a red Camry, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found a plastic bag of 20.2 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia. Troopers also searched a vehicle that Kay arrived in and allegedly found a plastic bag of 201.7 grams of methamphetamine and a bag with 468 fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.
Kay was charged with drug trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge. He also has a persistent violator enhancement on the sentencing. His next court appearance is May 1.
Bolin was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for fentanyl, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge. Her next court appearance is May 1.
Both appeared before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on the charges via Zoom on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.