Two children OK after burial by snowplow

McCALL — Two children are safe after they were accidentally buried in a snow cave for about 20 minutes by a snowplow hired to clear the family’s driveway last week.

The siblings, Oliver, 5, and Amelia, 7, were playing on a roughly 15-foot-tall snow pile near their home on Alpine Street in McCall on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 2.

Their father, Rodrigo Vergara Bosse, was keeping an eye on them from his home as they played on the snow pile outside.

The plow had already come by that day and the family assumed the pile was safe to play on, but with storms in the forecast, the driver had headed out a second time to remove more snow than usual to get ahead of the expected snowfall.

Vergara Bosse did not see the plow come by a second time, but realized the children were no longer visible, and that the snow pile looked different.

After checking the pile outside, his wife Maureen Tacke saw no evidence of the snow cave the children had been building, and they were nowhere to be seen, Tacke recalled.

The siblings had been completely buried in their snow cave. The structure offered them a small air bubble, where they survived until rescue arrived.

Not sure where to dig, Vergara Bosse enlisted his neighbor Gary Thompson to help, knowing that Thompson is a backcountry ski guide with avalanche rescue training and that his two children and their friends had also played on the same pile recently — they would know exactly where to look.

“I jumped up and said, ‘hey, grab your shovels, let’s go,’ ” Thompson recalled as he joined the rescue effort with the group of children assisting.

The horrifying realization that the two children were buried in the snow pile hit everyone in stages, with increasing urgency to dig them out.

They began tunneling into the pile from the side where they suspected the snow cave and a small series of tunnels might be, while Tacke called 911.

After about four minutes of furious digging, a tunnel opened up, first revealing Amelia, conscious and talkative, but bracing the walls of the tunnel. She relayed that her brother Oliver was conscious as well, but further down the tunnel.

When McCall Fire & EMS and McCall Police arrived, Thompson, exhausted, handed over the excavation to a team of firefighters.

Digging through compacted snow is “like moving concrete,” Thompson said.

McCall Fire arrived with five firefighters from the station, two police officers and five off-duty firefighters who received the call, said Fire Chief Garrett de Jong.

“Our crew jumped in and dug and one of our firefighters climbed into the tunnel and was able to pull the kids out one by one,” de Jong said.

“It was an emotional call for everyone that was there, and they were so excited to find the kids conscious and uninjured,” he said.

It just so happened that the crew of firefighters had practiced avalanche rescue training the day before, so they were ready to go, de Jong said.