The Idaho Transportation Department announced two road construction projects on U.S. Highway 12 this summer that would likely affect recreationists, anglers and other through traffic.

The first project, Saddle Camp Road to Warm Springs (mileposts 140.6 to 151.4) will start this week. This work will include soft spot repairs, milling and paving, and new guardrail installation. A bicycle shuttle will be offered free of charge to cyclists during working hours 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.