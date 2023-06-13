The Idaho Transportation Department announced two road construction projects on U.S. Highway 12 this summer that would likely affect recreationists, anglers and other through traffic.
The first project, Saddle Camp Road to Warm Springs (mileposts 140.6 to 151.4) will start this week. This work will include soft spot repairs, milling and paving, and new guardrail installation. A bicycle shuttle will be offered free of charge to cyclists during working hours 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The second project, Lochsa Ranger Station to Holly Creek (mileposts 121.4 to 130.3) will receive repairs and improvements as well. The first of two seasons of work will commence July 10 and conclude mid-October. The work will include a shoulder notch widening on both sides of the highway, the construction of reinforced soil slopes, and the replacement of multiple culverts.
The road may be reduced to one lane with possible maximum 30-minute delays at times. Drivers are urged to watch carefully for flaggers or pilot cars. The driving surface will vary from milled surface to gravel surface at the pipe crossings and soft spot repairs.
Live traffic impacts can be found by visiting 511.idaho.gov. People can also dial 5-1-1 or download the app. Anyone wishing more information on department projects may check ITDprojects.org.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.