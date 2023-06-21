A Spokane couple were arrested on three drug charges each for allegedly having marijuana, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills that were found during a search.

Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 11:42 p.m. Sunday to the Clearwater River Casino for a report of narcotics activity in the parking lot. Security footage allegedly showed a woman, later identified as Betsy J. Dinwiddie, 56, smoking a substance that appeared to be fentanyl off of aluminum foil in a 2008 Suzuki SUV. When deputies talked with Dinwiddie, she allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, not fentanyl, and they told her that they would be searching the vehicle based on her statements, according to the probable cause affidavit.