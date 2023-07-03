No buildings were damaged in two Lewiston fires over the weekend that are believed to be connected to fireworks.
A vehicle in a fenced car lot caught fire in one blaze that started in weeds and a hedge along the 900 block of Vista Avenue near Thain Road on Saturday evening, said Carol Maurer, city of Lewiston public information officer, in an email.
The second fire was in a lot of a house at Seventh Avenue and 18th Street that burned grass and shrubs on Saturday evening, she said.
No citations were issued in connection with those incidents or three other fireworks calls, she said.
Following what the city describes as a “typical” call volume for the days preceding July 4, the city plans to continue with the approach it outlined last week of encouraging compliance with fireworks rules through education, Maurer said.
Non-aerial fireworks are allowed to be possessed and discharged in Lewiston from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from June 28 to July 5. The maximum penalty for violations is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Fireworks are banned on all Army Corps of Engineers property, including the Lewiston Levee Parkway and Hells Gate State Park, she said.
This year’s July 4 celebration in Lewiston follows two months where a large share of the city has been on watering restrictions that generally ban irrigating with automated systems.
The city imposed the limitations because one of its largest reservoirs is offline after failing in January.
Repairs on the reservoir are anticipated to be done by the end of this month. A liner, one of the most important components, is expected to be placed by Friday, followed immediately by the installation of a floating lid, another key step in restoring the reservoir.
Despite the unprecedented situation, the city didn’t tighten its fireworks rules since fire danger has been assessed as normal based on weather forecasts, humidity and vegetation conditions.
The fire department has two additional units driving around the community with a special emphasis on the areas under irrigation restrictions.
The city’s emergency responders want everyone to have fun celebrating America’s independence, said Interim Fire Chief Greg Rightmier in an email.
“But we want to encourage everyone to do so safely and (keep) in mind the well-being of themselves, their loved ones and our entire community,” he said.
