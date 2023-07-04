Two fires likely related to fireworks

Asha Lily McNeil, 3, walks through the Fireworks tent in the Albertson’s parking lot with Tony McNeil and Suzy Cortez Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

No buildings were damaged in two Lewiston fires over the weekend that are believed to be connected to fireworks.

A vehicle in a fenced car lot caught fire in one blaze that started in weeds and a hedge along the 900 block of Vista Avenue near Thain Road on Saturday evening, said Carol Maurer, city of Lewiston public information officer, in an email.