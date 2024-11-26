Two men convicted of murder in Colville Reservation double homicide

A Spokane jury found two men guilty Monday of all charges related to the October 2022 killing of Jeremy Neal and Gale Neal in Keller, Wash.

Zachary Holt, 24, and Dezmonique Tenzsley, 35, clasped their hands quietly in U.S. District Court as Judge Thomas Rice read each verdict.

Holt is guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and 16 other counts, including assault and attempted murder of a federal officer. Tenzsley, 35, is guilty of two counts of felony murder in Indian country and 13 other charges.

Their crime spree began with assault and robbery on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation in Idaho and continued with murder of the Neals during an attempted robbery for money and drugs. During a high-speed chase, Holt shot a Colville Tribal Police officer in the arm. The two men were arrested the next day on a different part of the Colville Indian Reservation.