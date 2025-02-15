Two more Oregon cats die from bird flu virus in raw food

Two more Oregon cats died this month after eating raw cat food that was contaminated with the deadly bird flu virus, prompting Washington state officials to issue a recall.

The cats lived in separate households in Multnomah County but both ate the same food produced by Wild Coast Raw in Olympia, Wash., according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. They became so ill that they had to be euthanized within days of each other, state records show.

The owners reported the illnesses and Oregon Department of Agriculture officials collected samples of the food from opened and unopened containers for testing. Tests were conducted by labs in Oregon, Washington state and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which confirmed that the food was tainted with the same strain that killed the cats.

Washington state officials announced a recall of the tainted food on Friday. Pet owners should toss or return any containers of Wild Coast’s boneless free range chicken formula, lots 22660 and 22664, with a best by date of December 2025.