Two try to keep safety act alive for children

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Washington lawmakers are making a last-minute effort to pass landmark legislation intended to protect minors on social media platforms and other parts of the internet, but opposition from the left and right may keep the bill from reaching the finish line by the end of the year.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., lead the committees in their respective chambers charged with regulating the online world, which for years has proven to be one of the most vexing legislative challenges facing Congress.

They both see the Kids Online Safety Act, which passed the Senate with overwhelming support in July before stalling in the House, as a key piece of a broader set of reforms designed to rein in the tech companies whose products have become integral to the lives of Americans young and old.

After a statement on Monday from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., suggested that his chamber wouldn’t take up the legislation before Congress departs D.C. at the end of next week, Cantwell urged her House counterparts to bring the bill to the floor.

“The urgency to protect our kids online doesn’t change depending on who is in the White House,” she said in a statement Monday. “The Senate acted by a vote of 91 to 3 and parents have been waiting long enough. The House should act accordingly.”

The bill, known as KOSA, would require social media companies to disable some of the more addictive features of their platforms and would make the companies responsible for reducing other harms to minors. It was crafted after a former Meta employee came forward in 2022 to reveal that the company behind Facebook and Instagram knew its products harmed the mental health and well-being of minors.

While the bill has bipartisan support in the House and Senate, it also has critics on the left and right who have warned that it could enable censorship.

McMorris Rodgers, a close Johnson ally who is retiring at the end of the year, said in an interview Tuesday that she has been making the case to GOP leaders that they need to act. Her panel approved KOSA in September with amendments intended to address critics’ concerns, sending it to the full House for a vote that won’t happen until Johnson and his leadership team decide to bring it up.