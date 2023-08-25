Two views of a riverside park

The “natural” look of Gateway Park near the Interstate Bridge isn’t proving popular with many Clarkston residents.
For the second summer in a row, the dry patch of property owned by the Army Corps of Engineers is prompting complaints from the public.
Don Brigham, a landscape architect and longtime resident, said the highly visible corner of Bridge Street and Riverview Boulevard is an embarrassment and an eyesore.
“It’s deplorable that the Corps of Engineers have allowed a once verdant and welcoming park to digress into a shabby, unkempt weed patch punctuated by dying or stressed trees,” Brigham said.
“Gateway Park should serve as an inviting and welcoming green space to Clarkston and to the state of Washington; instead, the folks who are supposed to manage and care for our public lands have allowed the park to mimic West Tumbleweed, Oklahoma in the Dust Bowl era.”
Corps spokesman Dylan Peters said the park is shifting to a more natural state. The federal agency began the conversion when the city of Clarkston terminated its lease in March 2022, and there are no plans to change how the small area is being handled.
“Recent tree removals are in accordance with plans for the conversion of the park to a natural area,” Peters said in an email. “Either those trees were considered non-native and detrimental to native fauna growth, or they had health issues that necessitated their removal. At this time we are not looking for outside organizations or individuals to provide any maintenance, as it could have negative effects on the naturalization process. This process is still ongoing and will most likely continue through this fall.”
For 25 years, the “Welcome to Clarkston” sign sat on green grass that was watered and mowed by the city. After the city opted to not renew its lease for the park, the property across from Taco Time reverted back to the Corps for maintenance.
In a news release issued by the Corps last year, an official said the focus at Gateway Park is no longer on public use.
“The area will be transitioned to a low-maintenance natural area, benefiting local pollinator species and birds,” said Chris Alford, chief of Natural Resources Management for the Walla Walla District. “The Corps manages many parks and developed recreation areas throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the public. But we also manage public lands to benefit nature. This small area will be managed for that purpose.”
Park rangers will continue to patrol the area, but visitors should report any illegal activities to the police, according to the Corps. The city advises residents to contact the Corps if they have complaints about how the park looks.
“I just think it’s a shame this is what people see when they cross the bridge into Clarkston,” said Greg McCall, a longtime resident. “Letting trees die out of neglect is not a good thing. It used to look so nice. I wish the Corps would take care of it like they do with their parks near the river. I really don’t understand the rationale behind letting it go.”