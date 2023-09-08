A pair of mutton-busting brothers who competed at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday night have royal bloodlines in the rodeo world.

The Scott boys are the great-great grandsons of the late Paul Carney, a three-time World Champion Cowboy who also won the All-Around World Champion title in 1939. In addition, the sons of Casey and Dessa Scott, of Asotin County, come from a long line of Roundup royalty.