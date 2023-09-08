A pair of mutton-busting brothers who competed at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday night have royal bloodlines in the rodeo world.
The Scott boys are the great-great grandsons of the late Paul Carney, a three-time World Champion Cowboy who also won the All-Around World Champion title in 1939. In addition, the sons of Casey and Dessa Scott, of Asotin County, come from a long line of Roundup royalty.
Clinging to woolly animals in the arena, Stetson, 7, and Baylor, 3, were among a dozen kids who competed in the wool-riding event this year. Stetson won a buckle with his ride in 2021.
Their great-great grandpa competed at the Roundup in 1939, winning the bull riding event. He was skilled at rough stock competitions, including bareback, saddle broncs, bulls and steer wrestling, according to rodeo archives and his great-grandson.
Casey Scott said his great-grandpa’s nickname was “Shanks,” because he was the first bull rider to bend the shanks in on his spurs at an angle to make better contact with the animal.
Although his rodeo career didn’t last long, Carney had a big impact as a founding member of the original Cowboys’ Turtle Association, which was the beginning of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
“It’s kind of surreal to think about all he accomplished,” Scott said. “I wish I could go back in time and talk to him about what it was like to rodeo back then.”
Carney was featured in multiple newspaper ads for companies such as Sears and Roebuck, Camel cigarettes and Bromo-Seltzer. In 2001, he was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado, where Carney was raised in the small town of Galeton, population 150.
In his late 20s, Carney retired from rodeo and started a construction business in Arizona. He died in 1950.
“He passed away in his late 30s while working on a job at the Grand Canyon,” Scott said. “Not sure if he had a heart attack or aneurysm, but he just never woke up one morning.”
As for the young Scott cowboys, the Roundup runs deep on their maternal side of their family, too. Their late, great-great grandmother Maxine Botts was royalty in 1936, and their grandmother Zana Witters, of Clarkston, wore a crown in 1959. Twenty years ago, their mother followed in the family’s royal footsteps, reigning over the Roundup as a princess.
A 9-year-old cousin, Pailynn Witters, started the evening’s festivities singing the national anthem. She is the daughter of Colby and Cathy Jo Witters, of Clarkston.