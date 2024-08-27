U-Dub, WSU face fed investigations

The University of Washington and Washington State University are among more than 50 universities under investigation for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs that his administration says exclude white and Asian American students.
The Education Department announced the new investigations Friday, a month after issuing a “Dear Colleague” memo warning America’s schools and colleges that they could lose federal money over “race-based preferences” in admissions, scholarships or any aspect of student life.
“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote in a statement. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”
Most of the new inquiries focus on colleges’ partnerships with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups earn business degrees with the goal of diversifying the business world.
Department officials said that the group limits eligibility based on race and that colleges that partner with it are “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.”
The PhD Project did not respond directly to a question about the investigations.
“Our vision is to create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders who are committed to excellence and to each other, through networking, mentorship, and unique events,” a spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.
The February memo from the Trump administration sought to expand a 2023 Supreme Court decision that barred colleges from using race as a factor in admissions.
Following Friday’s announcement, the university took a more measured approach.
“The UW has received notification of this investigation from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, and we are reviewing it carefully,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta wrote in a statement.
“We will, of course, cooperate with any investigation and provide factual information and responses. We have no further comment at this time.”
The incoming president of WSU, Elizabeth Cantwell, has made statements similar to those of Jones.
“The U.S. Department of Education has notified Washington State University of its investigation,” WSU spokesperson Phil Weiler wrote in a statement to The Seattle Times. “We are reviewing the notification and will cooperate with any inquiry that may occur.”
Ruben Flores, executive director of the Council of Presidents, an organization that represents Washington’s public four-year universities, said: “It’s a tough time for all of us, and it’s happening day by day. They (the universities) take all of this very seriously, and have students at the front of their minds, and will respond accordingly.”
Washington’s existing state law, dating to 1998, already prohibits preferential treatment based on race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin across government, including public K-12 schools and higher education.
Chris Reykdal, the leader of the state’s K-12 education department, told districts last month that they shouldn’t abandon DEI initiatives “out of fear.” Reykdal’s department, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, still stands by that statement, said Katy Payne, a spokesperson.
“All of the guidance OSPI has provided to school districts has been grounded in … law. Unless the law changes, our guidance isn’t going to change. We have consistently communicated to school districts that neither the presidential executive orders related to education nor the U.S. Department of Education’s Dear Colleague Letter related to DEI programming hold the power of law,” Payne wrote in an email.
“We continue to work very closely with the Attorney General’s Office. We are considering our legal options if there are any attempts to remove funding and/or pursue any other retaliatory action by the federal government related to our schools continuing their DEI programming.”