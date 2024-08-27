U-Dub, WSU face fed investigations

The University of Washington and Washington State University are among more than 50 universities under investigation for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs that his administration says exclude white and Asian American students.

The Education Department announced the new investigations Friday, a month after issuing a “Dear Colleague” memo warning America’s schools and colleges that they could lose federal money over “race-based preferences” in admissions, scholarships or any aspect of student life.

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon wrote in a statement. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

Most of the new inquiries focus on colleges’ partnerships with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups earn business degrees with the goal of diversifying the business world.

Department officials said that the group limits eligibility based on race and that colleges that partner with it are “engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.”

The PhD Project did not respond directly to a question about the investigations.

“Our vision is to create a broader talent pipeline of current and future business leaders who are committed to excellence and to each other, through networking, mentorship, and unique events,” a spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.

The February memo from the Trump administration sought to expand a 2023 Supreme Court decision that barred colleges from using race as a factor in admissions.