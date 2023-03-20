Vice President Kamala Harris linked wildfires that increasingly plague western states with climate change Monday and announced the Biden administration will distribute $197 million to help snuff them before they start.

The money, in the form of grants and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go to 100 local governments, tribes and nongovernmental organizations in 22 states to mitigate fire risk. That includes $194,000 that Idaho Firewise, a Moscow-based nonprofit organization, will use to expand its work in Idaho County.