Vice President Kamala Harris linked wildfires that increasingly plague western states with climate change Monday and announced the Biden administration will distribute $197 million to help snuff them before they start.
The money, in the form of grants and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go to 100 local governments, tribes and nongovernmental organizations in 22 states to mitigate fire risk. That includes $194,000 that Idaho Firewise, a Moscow-based nonprofit organization, will use to expand its work in Idaho County.
“You know, we used to talk about wildfire season. Now wildfire season is all year round,” said Harris in a phone call with reporters. “Over the past 30 years in fact, the number of acres burned per year by wildfire has more than doubled and this is in large part the result of the climate crisis.”
Harris referenced a dire report released Monday from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that warned the window to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is rapidly closing (see related story below). Climate scientists say things like fires, floods, droughts and crop failures will become more severe and frequent if the global community isn’t able to rein in global temperature increases.
“The climate crisis has made extreme heat and extreme drought more common which makes it easier for fires to start and spread. This has resulted in catastrophic consequences for our communities,” said Harris, who represented fire-prone California in the U.S. Senate prior to being elected Vice President.
She called firefighters heroes and likened the chimneys left behind after fires sweep through neighborhoods to tombstones.
Idaho Firewise will use its Community Wildfire Defense Grant, in part, to help fund youth conservation corps crews as they implement fuel reduction projects under the Idaho County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Executive Director Ivy Dickinson said the crews of local young people will likely work in areas where it is difficult for machinery and large equipment to access and target community members, like the elderly, disabled or low income folks, who may not have the ability to fireproof property on their own.
Much of the effort will be paired with work on federal land adjacent to communities.
“Our goal is to try to sponsor projects on private property adjacent to Forest Service land so we are kind of protecting larger areas,” she said.
The Idaho Department of Lands is getting a $690,000 grant to build fuel breaks in Clark County in eastern Idaho. The Washington Department of Natural Resources will receive about $25 million for 14 projects across the state.
“This funding is a game-changer for wildfire mitigation and forest restoration for some of our state’s most at-risk landscapes and communities,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the Department of Natural Resources. “I’m excited to expand our all lands, all hands approach to increase the pace and scale of our work and benefit Washington’s forestland and its residents.”
None of the projects are in the state’s southeastern corner.