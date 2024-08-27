UCLA earns top seed in women’s NCAA bracket

UCLA had one of the best seasons in school history and was rewarded with the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins were joined by South Carolina, Southern California and Texas as the No. 1 seeds that the NCAA revealed Sunday night.

It’s the first time in school history that the Bruins are the top team in the tournament. They had two losses on the season, both of which came to the Trojans.

“It’s a testament to how hard everyone in this program has worked. An overall No. 1 seed doesn’t get us to the Final Four, doesn’t get us to a national championship,” UCLA guard Kiki Rice said. “We have to go out there and earn it.”

Former Washington State Cougar Charlisse Leger-Walker is on the Bruins’ roster. She sat out the season recovering from the ACL tear that cut her Cougar career short. She is expected to return to UCLA next season.

One of UCLA’s wins this season came over South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ coach, Dawn Staley, felt her team should have gotten the top seed and with it the extra day of rest if they advance to the Final Four.

“I mean I’m a little bit surprised because we manufactured our schedule and put ourselves in position to be the No. 1 overall seed,” she said. “Do the blind test and put our resume against any other team in the field, you’d pick us. It’s plain and simple.”

Unlike last year, when the Gamecocks finished off an undefeated season with a national title, this team has three losses heading into March Madness.

“Two key factors between UCLA and South Carolina. One was the head-to-head matchup,” NCAA selection committee chair Derita Dawkins said. “The other was one of our criteria is competitive in losses and South Carolina suffered a 29-point loss to UConn. Those were the two key differences in those resumes.”

Staley’s team is looking to be the first team to repeat as champion since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. The Huskies, who are a two-seed, are looking to end that drought with star Paige Bueckers. They’ll have to go out west if they reach the Sweet 16 and a potential rematch with JuJu Watkins and the Trojans could be waiting in the Elite Eight.

The path won’t be easy for anyone: This year there’s more parity in the sport. This NCAA Tournament will be only the second one in the past 19 years to have no teams entering March Madness with zero or one loss. The other time was in 2022.

The Trojans and Bruins, newcomers in the Big Ten this season, will try to win the first national championship for the conference since 1999, when Purdue won the lone one. A record 12 teams from the Big Ten are in the field. The SEC has 10 and the ACC eight. The Big 12 has seven.

USC freshman Avery Howell — daughter of Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Rosie Howell, formerly Rosie Albert — plays about 20 minutes per game for the Trojans.