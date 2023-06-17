State budget writers asked questions about transparency, legality and risk during a meeting with University of Idaho leaders about its proposal to acquire the University of Phoenix on Friday at the state Capitol.

Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chairpersons Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said they felt it was appropriate to have a public discussion and get some questions answered about the deal because their committee is responsible for allocating funds.