MOSCOW — David Hoekema of the Idaho Department of Water Resources will be the first guest speaker on the University of Idaho’s new virtual Ag Talk on Tuesday session.
The talk begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and is accessible via Zoom. Registration is required.
Olga Walsh, a UI extension specialist of cropping systems agronomy, will be the moderator of the sessions that continue on the first and third Tuesdays through August. The virtual sessions are about agriculture with UI professionals and peers who will discuss current crop issues and timely topics as the field season progresses.
Every session begins with crop updates. UI personnel and attendees are invited to provide the group with updates of current season crop issues. Featured topics and guest speakers follow the round-table crop updates.
Other topics already scheduled include the Pacific Northwest Herbicide Resistance Initiative on May 16, an update on hops research at the Parma Research and Extension Center on June 6, an update on the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences by Dean Michael Parrella on Aug. 1 and an economic outlook on Aug. 15.
