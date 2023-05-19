MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will be a key partner in creating a new federally funded entity that will help small- and medium-scale food producers in six Western states sell their products into local and regional food systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center will be based at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., and will serve producers in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. Colorado State and Oregon State will lead the $30 million center, in partnership with teams from each participating state.