MOSCOW — Nearly 2,300 Vandals will receive their degrees Saturday during the University of Idaho’s Spring Commencement.
That includes the four victims of a November stabbing in an off-campus home in Moscow. The UI will award posthumous degrees to Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
Guadalupe Ruiz, who died in a car wreck in August, will also be awarded a degree.
“Posthumous degrees recognize the work completed by a student before their death,” said UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker. “Awarding such degrees provides an opportunity to celebrate their academic accomplishments with their family.”
Mogen is being awarded a bachelor’s degree in marketing, Goncalves is being awarded a bachelor’s degree of general studies and Ruiz earns a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
Ethan Chapin will be awarded a certificate in recreation, sport and tourism management. Kernodle will be awarded a certificate in marketing.
Walker said the families of Mogen, Goncalves and Ruiz will be there to accept the degrees.
Louis J. Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, will deliver the commencement address in Moscow.
The Moscow ceremonies, which start at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m, will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live.
