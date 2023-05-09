MOSCOW — A University of Idaho entomology professor is part of a team that recently received a four-year, $2.7 million grant for a study that could help control malaria.

Shirley Luckhart, a professor in UI’s department of entomology, plant pathology and nematology, and Mike Riehle, an entomology professor with University of Arizona, received the grant from the National Institutes of Health to further their prior research on how to starve the malaria parasite in infected mosquitoes.