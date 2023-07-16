Rights OK’d, then delayed

Rebecca Scofield

 College of Letters Arts and Social Sciences

MOSCOW — When the nation began to heal from the shocking events that took place in Moscow last November, Rebecca Scofield was left behind and continues to process the tragedy and another ongoing dilemma.

Scofield, a University of Idaho professor, is still pursuing a lawsuit against a TikTok personality, who posted videos alleging that Scofield ordered the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

Tags

Recommended for you