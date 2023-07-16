MOSCOW — When the nation began to heal from the shocking events that took place in Moscow last November, Rebecca Scofield was left behind and continues to process the tragedy and another ongoing dilemma.
Scofield, a University of Idaho professor, is still pursuing a lawsuit against a TikTok personality, who posted videos alleging that Scofield ordered the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.
Scofield filed the federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Ashley Guillard in December 2022, and the matter will move into the courtroom phase soon.
The first hearing is scheduled for Friday to address Guillard’s counterclaims. It’s estimated a potential trial would begin in January 2024 at the earliest.
Scofield’s longtime friend, UI professor Stefanie Ramirez, began a GoFundMe online campaign to financially support Scofield’s court expenses.
According to court documents, internet sleuth Guillard started posting TikTok videos beginning Nov. 24 that accused Scofield of ordering the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. She also reportedly accused Scofield of being in a personal relationship with one of the victims.
Guillard is a TikToker who attempts to solve high-profile murders by using tarot cards. She performs readings to retrieve information about the crimes.
Scofield denied all of Guillard’s allegations, and stated she was out of town visiting friends in Portland, Ore., during the murders, according to court documents. She added she had never met any of the victims, and did not participate in the killings in any way.
Scofield sent two cease-and-desist letters to Guillard on Nov. 29 and Dec. 8. She stated the allegations were false and defamatory, and demanded Guillard take down the videos.
Guillard continued to post videos about Scofield, and showed the cease-and-desist letter on camera, according to court documents.
Since the defamation suit was filed Dec. 21, Guillard has filed 11 counterclaims toward Scofield and attempted to include her lawyers in the countersuit. Guillard states that by suing her and publicly denying all of her claims, Scofield has defamed Guillard, according to court records.
Ramirez said in an interview with the Tribune the allegations were an “unbelievable shock.” Scofield confided in her that she felt everything, from terror to disbelief, and anger to sadness.
Initially, Ramirez said Scofield feared for the safety of her family as Guillard reportedly posted her contact information and various photos.
Now, Scofield faces reputational effects as an academic and financial worries from court fees, Ramirez said.
“What people don’t realize is there’s serious consequences that come from these allegations,” Ramirez said. “The damage has already been done and there’s no way to brush this off.”
Professor positions are public-facing, Ramirez said, and people need to know the work a professor has done and the expertise they have.
When people search Scofield’s name, the Moscow murder case shows alongside her work, Ramirez said.
“We’re hoping for the best when it comes to her case,” Ramirez said. “But there may be a possibility she could be associated with this case forever.”
Ramirez said the allegations also affected Scofield’s ability to process the tragedy.
“We may be removed from the events ourselves, but it’s not over for her,” Ramirez said. “The events in November were shocking inside itself. She was pulled into this other event that took her out of the ability to process with the community. She’s been stripped of that opportunity, and it’s unfair.”
What many people don’t realize about lawsuits is they have a long timeline and can be expensive, Ramirez said.
Scofield has been paying out of pocket for legal fees, Ramirez said, and they’re adding up. She added Scofield has paid tens of thousands of dollars in the process.
To help, Ramirez and other close friends of Scofield created a GoFundMe. This is the second fundraiser they’ve held for her on the platform. The first was in December with a target goal of $25,000, and the current one aims for $100,000.
Ramirez said the second GoFundMe was made when the timeline of the case became more clear. The page can be found at bit.ly/44KNB7N, and around $10,000 has been raised for Scofield’s fees.
“We’re doing this because we want to build her a stable foundation before she goes into the trial,” Ramirez said. “This takes time, money and emotional energy. She shouldn’t have to take on this additional burden.”
Ramirez has been trying to spread the word about the GoFundMe. She said she’s visited Moscow businesses to hang flyers with its QR code.
The GoFundMe has ultimately shown how much widespread love there is for Scofield, Ramirez said. Besides donating, people have also been leaving supportive comments on the page.
“This is the first time she’s been able to see and grasp (that) there’s public support for her,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said Scofield plans to continue with the suit. Besides restoring her reputation, Scofield is persevering to set a strong precedent for future cases that may deter this type of behavior, Ramirez said.
“The scary thing is this could have happened to anyone, but the big picture here is none of this is right,” Ramirez said. “No one has the right to make false statements like these, and there’s a sense of responsibility that has to be taken for making these public.”
The Tribune attempted to contact Guillard, but she did not provide a comment.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.