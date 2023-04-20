UI researcher gets grant for alfalfa study

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho plant researcher recently received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study a recently discovered virus that affects alfalfa hay.
In 2020 Alexander Karasev named the newly discovered disease Snake River Virus from foliage samples from an alfalfa field near Rupert in southern Idaho. Karasev and Erik Wenninger, an entomologist from the Kimberly Research and Extension Center plan a three-year study to determine if the virus is economically important for growers, how it’s transmitted, foliar symptoms of infection and the range of host crops it can infect.
Karasev chose the Rupert field for his sampling because of the prevalence of foliage with common symptoms of viral diseases, including mosaic leaf discoloration and vein clearing. He was seeking to test a new diagnostic genetic sequencing methodology, known as deep sequencing, and associated laboratory equipment. Researchers with the National Center for Biotechnology Information in Maryland compared Karasev’s results against their database and determined it was a new crop disease.
The discovery is detailed in the paper “A Novel Flavi-like Virus in Alfalfa Crops Along the Snake River Valley,” published in the June 2022 issue of the journal “Viruses.” In addition to Karasev, authors of the paper include Wenninger; UI entomologist Jennifer Dahan, Gardenia Orellana, a UI Extension research specialist in entomologyplant pathology; and National Center for Biotechnology Information researchers Yuri Wolf and Eugene V. Koonin.
“Alfalfa is one of the largest crops grown in the state but is one of the least studied of all of the major crops in the state,” Karasev said. “The production of alfalfa has special characteristics that make it of interest to me. You have a crop that stays in the same place for four years. It acts like a sponge — any type of pathogens and diseases tend to make a stop in this crop.”
Flaviviruses comprise the genus that includes yellow fever and had never previously been found to infect plants. Snake River Virus shouldn’t threaten human health. Based on subsequent testing of Magic Valley fields, Snake River Virus is widespread within the region. It’s possible it’s an ancient virus that’s flown under the radar and was only recently discovered thanks to new diagnostic technology.
“Very likely, based on the analysis of our collaborators, this virus may be the founder of a new taxon of flavi-like viruses,” Karasev said. “It’s always interesting and always fun to see something people didn’t see before.”
Testing of samples from the Rupert field also confirmed infections by six other viral diseases known to infect alfalfa.
Karasev said the purpose of the grant is “to see the effects of various alfalfa viruses on the quality of hay. If we can suppress and manage these viruses, maybe we can increase the quality and economic efficiency of hay production.”