UI researcher gets grant for alfalfa study

Alexander Karasev

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho plant researcher recently received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study a recently discovered virus that affects alfalfa hay.

In 2020 Alexander Karasev named the newly discovered disease Snake River Virus from foliage samples from an alfalfa field near Rupert in southern Idaho. Karasev and Erik Wenninger, an entomologist from the Kimberly Research and Extension Center plan a three-year study to determine if the virus is economically important for growers, how it’s transmitted, foliar symptoms of infection and the range of host crops it can infect.