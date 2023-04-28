MOSCOW — A Genesee connection helped set a University of Idaho student on a fashionable career path.

Kaylee Flodin became interested in fashion design as a teenage 4-H member in Genesee. As part of her 4-H education in garment construction, she would pick out fabrics from Joann Fabric and Crafts and sew clothing to show at the Latah County Fair. That is when she developed a particular interest in wool.