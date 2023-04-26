WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate for Chelan and Douglas counties dropped to 5.4% in March — even with the rate the counties reported last March.
The figures come from a Labor Area Summary prepared by Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is a combination of the two counties.
In the last year, the civilian labor force added more than 1,300 residents, resident employment increased by more than 1,200 residents and total nonfarm employment increased by 1,900 people. The civilian labor force has increased in the year-over-year each of the past nine months, which Meseck’s report calls an “encouraging trend.”
Additionally, the job growth in the area slightly outpaces the rest of the state.
“Year-over-year job growth rates have been slightly faster in the Wenatchee MSA than in Washington state from October 2022 through March 2023,” Meseck wrote in the report.
Between March 2022 and March 2023, service providing industries added 1,700 jobs, government added 600 jobs, education and health services added 200 jobs and trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities industries added 400 jobs. Each sector has either remained even or increased over the past year.
When compared to February, service industries added 300 jobs. The unemployment rate between February and March dropped from 7.2% to 5.4%.
“Year over year, the Wenatchee MSA’s nonfarm market has expanded in each of the past 24 months (April 2021 through March 2023),” Meseck wrote in his report.
Across the state, the civilian labor force has increased each of the past 19 months.
“Washington’s labor force grew by 110,872 residents (up 2.8 percent), from 3,978,514 residents in March 2022 to 4,089,386 in March 2023,” Meseck wrote in the report.
