University of Idaho frat raises money for charity

Moscow Food Bank Director Linda Nickels and an Idaho Central Credit Union representative pose for a photo with a check for the Moscow food bank.

 Photos courtesy of Dylan Solly

Using a silent auction at a popular Moscow bar, a football signed by a University of Idaho legend and a dance-off between sororities, a UI fraternity raised $5,300 of money and food donations.

Fraternity member Dylan Solly said Lambda Chi Alpha began organizing the fundraiser in January. It culminated in last week’s silent auction from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m at the Corner Club in Moscow.

