I started out to write a soliloquy to the century-old, one-lane Cherrylane Bridge.
The old bridge across the Clearwater River, 21 miles east of Lewiston, had been our portal to U.S. Highway 12 all these many years, and a popular shortcut to the Palouse for commuters and others. Now it’s been replaced by an impressively wide two-lane span.
One of my memories of the old bridge, however, might get me in trouble, I surmised as I started to write about it. So I’ll just say, for my neighbors who will know exactly what I’m talking about, that it has something to do with boys and rites of passage.
That set aside, though, I can write about the sound the old bridge made when you drove over it. The clickety-clack of the metal plates as you crossed could be heard clear up the river to our house. That sound told me my son was almost home when he was a teenager.
I thought I heard it just the other night, but I must have been dreaming. The metal plates had already been removed from the bridge decking, the first step in dismantling it.
Now farmers are hauling away trailer loads of treated decking timbers and the smaller steel spans on either end have been offered to anyone who will take them, perhaps to become a bridge elsewhere.
I should weave in some history here:
The Cherrylane Bridge was completed in July 1922, and was the sole survivor of a series of similar bridges built in the 1920s at Spalding, Myrtle, Cherrylane and Peck. The old highway up the Clearwater Valley crossed back to the north side of the river at Cherrylane.
There was a huge towering grain elevator on the north side of the bridge beside the railroad tracks. And in the early years the bridge also connected the White Bros. & Crum fruit ranch to the railroad.
Thousands of cherry trees covered the wide fertile flat on the south side of the river, thus the name of the railroad stop.
But mostly I know that folks who crossed the old bridge often, if not daily, in recent years will want to know what happened to the ospreys.
A pair of ospreys had nested on the superstructure of the Cherrylane Bridge for decades. We watched year after year as they raised their chicks, from fuzzy heads sticking up to fledglings teetering and flapping on the edge of the nest.
The osprey pair would come back in April and get busy refurbishing their nest with fresh sticks and red and blue plastic baling twine.
But when the Cherrylane ospreys returned this April their nest on the bridge was gone. In anticipation of the start of the new bridge construction, the nest had been moved with a crane in midwinter to a platform on a pole near the railroad tracks.
Too near, the neighborhood critics agreed. Our ospreys will never go for this, abandoning their lofty bridge site with a commanding view of the river.
We were right. The pair tried repeatedly to rebuild a nest on the bridge, and the work crew repeatedly installed triangular-shaped deterrents wherever the birds tried to rebuild.
This went on for weeks. But despite their efforts, one day when the crew went up to install yet another triangle where the birds had started yet another nest, there was an egg in the spindly new assemblage of sticks.
Work stopped. Discussions ensued. A plan was hatched.
Chris, the project’s quality control officer, collected the eggs — now there were two — swaddled them in a special carrying case and took them to a woman at the raptor center in Coeur d’Alene who could check the viability of the eggs. The report so far is that one of the eggs is viable and being incubated.
And I’m told the Cherrylane pair will return next year and pioneer a new nest site.
But when I crossed the old bridge at the end of the day the eggs were taken, I spotted the osprey pair huddled close together near that last nest site, looking forlorn.
That’s the way I feel, watching the old bridge reduced to a skeleton, about to be cut up for scrap.
So I will turn to the example set by Nellie Steigers, our neighbor when my husband and I first moved to Cherrylane, 48 years ago. Approaching her 80s, as I am now, she was excited about all these new people moving into the Clearwater Valley, bulldozing roads across the hillsides and building big houses.
She welcomed her new neighbors. And I too welcome not having to squeeze over and wait by the highway while a car from the north side crossed, or sometimes even having to back off the bridge when I didn’t see an oncoming car in time.
Change is good. That’s what I’ll remind myself when I’m missing the clickety-clack of the old Cherrylane Bridge and the ospreys perched in the rafters to welcome me home.
Pettit is a retired city editor at the Tribune and lives on Cherrylane Road.