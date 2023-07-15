It would probably do us all good to take a refresher course on driver’s training. Either that, or accompany one of our grandchildren who is taking the course, as I did recently with my 15-year-old granddaughter, Julia May.

Getting one’s first driver’s license is such a rite of passage and one that probably has as much or more influence over the rest of our lives as anything else we learned in school. Who, for instance, remembers how to diagram sentences?