It would probably do us all good to take a refresher course on driver’s training. Either that, or accompany one of our grandchildren who is taking the course, as I did recently with my 15-year-old granddaughter, Julia May.
Getting one’s first driver’s license is such a rite of passage and one that probably has as much or more influence over the rest of our lives as anything else we learned in school. Who, for instance, remembers how to diagram sentences?
Driving, on the other hand, is something most of us use all the time. And after so many years it’s easy to forget or take for granted a lot of the basic stuff. This lapse can be easily remedied by driving around with a grandchild or other youngin’ who is just starting out in driver’s training.
For example, who recalls how long it actually takes to get going in a car if you’re doing it right? Normally I just jump in, turn the key and go. As long as I don’t hit the sides of the garage I figure I’m good.
But with Julia May we had to sit there awhile. First there’s adjusting the seat. And then adjusting the mirrors all the way around. And then there’s adjusting the steering wheel. And then there’s checking to make sure all the passengers’ seat belts are buckled. And the windows are rolled up or cracked just a bit and the air conditioner on.
And then there’s this thing where you plunge a small dodad into a particular slot.
“What’s this?” Julia asked, holding up the key.
I was dumbfounded but then I remembered that her mom’s electric car, and many more modern versions, don’t even use keys. Those cars have such a symbiotic relationship with their owners that they just recognize them by the tone of their voice (or something like that) and no key is needed. One thing I never thought would become obsolete in my lifetime are car keys but I guess I was wrong.
Finally we start the ignition and put the gear shift into reverse to back out of the garage. This process is aided by a handy backup camera and the very well-adjusted side and rearview mirrors. But it still takes a long time to navigate that 50-foot driveway, which is a good thing for any cats or dogs who are lingering in the path of destruction.
Now, at last, we’re on the street. We shift the gear shift to Drive and off we go with a sharp jolt. Jolts are common among first-time drivers, usually accompanied by a catapulting brake stop, then followed by two more lurches and finally we’re off and running at a smooth pace. Until the next stoplight or stop sign and then we go through the whole jolt-catapulting rigmarole again.
This can be an impressive lesson for us all. And it’s gratifying to know that this young woman, so careful and conscientious about learning how to drive, will be safely motoring the nation’s highways before we know it.
