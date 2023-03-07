Editor’s note: Monica Carrillo-Casas is a successful student at the University of Idaho and a part-time reporter at the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Her work status is in limbo because she was born in Mexico and came to the United States with her parents when she was a baby. Because she came here illegally, she can’t apply for citizenship. She can — and has — applied for protection from deportation every two years via Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) since becoming a teenager. Her most recent DACA renewal was delayed a few weeks, but was recently granted, allowing her to return to work.
MOSCOW — There were days before my DACA expired that I hoped it would miraculously get renewed and I would have my approval in the mail the next day.
That wasn’t the case, unfortunately.
In the midst of waiting, my DACA expired on what was a hectic Wednesday for me and a normal day for everybody else.
I began to check my portal at least four times a day with no update yet and decided — after the fifth time of checking in just one day — that I would relax.
I just needed to relax.
But this had been the first time, since age 19, that I had not worked for two weeks and, honestly, I felt so weird.
I mean, what was I supposed to do? Who am I without work? And how will I prove that I am contributing to society so that I can keep this piece of paper that allows me to “legally work?”
Two days in and it wasn’t too hard to do, actually. I started to walk to my classes and enjoyed a podcast on the way there; I wasn’t furiously writing a paper for class to turn it in on time; and I, even, started reading.
It was so peaceful.
I was finally relaxed.
I realized that, while I did need to work in order to pay for rent or pay for utility bills, I also needed to take advantage of this time to do some “self care,” something I haven’t been able to do in a long time.
And I’m so glad I did.
Sometime after that, I got a message from a friend who had been in the same situation as I was and told me to check my portal. She had gotten an approval.
Quickly, I rushed to my desk and logged in to find the same words on my screen.
I FaceTimed my parents to let them know and, finally, I felt relieved. And I’m sure they felt that too.
For many who don’t have this situation or are aware of the importance of this program, I was wary at first to share my story, and even more wary after reading comments on Facebook. Some weren’t exactly pleasant to read and not only made me nervous, but my parents too.
I’m not a citizen. I can’t vote, I’m scared anytime I see a cop, but the harsh reality is that nobody will ever agree unanimously on this situation. As of right now, there isn’t a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, let alone other undocumented folks who aren’t protected by this program.
DREAMers can only hope that the U.S. Congress will agree on a way for us to become citizens.
For now, I’m just going to enjoy another good two years.
