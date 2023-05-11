LISBON, Portugal — The capital of Portugal is seemingly awash in graffiti.
You see it everywhere — along the train lines, on trams and subway cars or buildings or in stairwells all across the city.
Much of it is just “tagging” — names or initials that someone spray painted onto a bare wall.
“Like a dog marking its territory,” said Laith Al-Taher, a knowledgeable and entertaining travel guide who leads tours of Lisbon’s astoundingly varied graffiti scene.
Most of the work he shows visitors, however, goes well beyond amateur tags. It’s pure art, combining design, technique and color in ways that makes people think, makes them smile, makes them react.
That’s part of the reason why I flew to Portugal earlier this month: to have experiences that make me think and react, that take me out of my comfort zone.
I recently retired after 25 years as a reporter, including 14 with the Lewiston Tribune. It’s time to begin a new chapter in my life. I don’t know what it will be or where it will take me, but I figure if I’m lucky I have 10 to 15 years of good, productive time left before I’m led out to pasture. I want to make them count, and I’m hoping this trip will point me in the right direction.
My sister, Tana, and I will be walking the Camino Portuguese from Porto north to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. After that I plan to walk the Camino del Norte, along the northern coast of Spain, on my own.
Santiago is where the bones of St. James are said to be interred. It’s one of the three main Christian holy sites, along with Jerusalem and Rome.
Pilgrims have been traveling there from all across Europe for more than 1,000 years. The world’s first tour guide, written in 1130, described one such route. Today there are several established caminos; collectively known as “The Way of St. James,” they range from about 70 miles in length to more than 600.
The route we’ll be taking runs along the Atlantic Coast for about 170 miles. The Camino del Norte, if I complete it, will add another 500 miles to that.
Prior to setting off, we spent a week in Lisbon, Sintra and Porto, doing touristy stuff.
Lots of other people had the same idea, because all three cities were packed. Many popular tourist sites had timed entry tickets, in a largely unsuccessful effort to thin out the crowds.
Maybe that’s why I enjoyed the street art tour so much. We were the only ones on it, and it took us to parts of Lisbon that tourists would normally never see. More information about the Lisbon street art tour can be found at thecityguru.com.
The tour highlighted the full variety of graffiti being created today, from kids just learning how to sign their names to established artists whose works hang in major galleries.
In some parts of the city, officials actually encourage the creation of street art by setting aside public spaces where artists can spray paint walls without interference.
Lisbon also has multiple examples of “institutional” street art, where the artist, building owner and local officials all agree on a project.
That has resulted in a number of large murals covering the sides of entire buildings, as well as streets and alleys that are lined with designs from multiple artists.
Al-Taher, who spent 16 years working in marketing and communications before moving to Portugal, also made a point of highlighting Lisbon’s many “azulejos,” or ceramic tiles.
Introduced to the region in the 13th century, during the Moorish conquest of the Iberian Peninsula, the hand-painted tiles can still be seen on the outside and inside of many public and private buildings, churches and train stations.
After Christians regained control of Spain and Portugal, Al-Taher said, they continued to use tiles as a way to communicate both political and economic power.
A tile with a geometric motif, for example, may have indicated that the building owner was a Muslim, whereas a four-leaf clover or cross design would let people know the building owner was likely a Christian who had some connection to the region’s Celtic history, which pre-dates Roman times.
“There’s 2,700 years of history here,” he said.
That juxtaposition of ancient history and modern-day graffiti — which in some cases may only be hours or days old — makes for an interesting walk down Lisbon’s narrow streets.
“Street art hasn’t yet reached its full potential,” Al-Taher said. “Tagging is the form that has the least artistic merit, but amateur work is a part of any creative process. I think we’re going through an important phase in street art, as people learn what can and cannot be done.”
I’m going through a similar phase myself. Hopefully I’ll enjoy the journey, wherever I’m going.
Spence is a retired Tribune political reporter who will write periodic updates during his walkabout this summer in Spain.