Spence is a retired Tribune political reporter who will write periodic updates during his walkabout this summer in Spain.
If you’re thinking of walking the Camino del Norte pilgrimage trail in northern Spain, you better get used to impatient road-builders.
It’s not just that they’re stingy with the material, which results in a lot of crumbling, narrow, backcountry pathways. It’s that they seem eager to get to the top of the ridge or pass by the shortest possible route.
Whether paved or unpaved, those steep climbs and descents dominate the initial week of the trail. There’s more than 15,600 feet of cumulative elevation gain in the first 90 miles alone, along with an equal amount of elevation loss.
It’s not exactly a breeze after that. By the time you reach the midway point, near Llanes, you’ve tallied more than 9,000 meters of elevation gain and loss — the equivalent of climbing up and down Mount Everest from sea level.
The mountainous terrain turns the first week of the Camino into an aerobic nightmare — but one that pays big dividends in terms of the views.
It’s also why the del Norte typically ranks a distant third among the various Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes, behind the Camino Frances and Camino Portuguese.
The trail runs for about 400 miles across northern Spain, from Irun on the border with France to Ribadeo in the autonomous region of Galicia. It then turns south and inland for another 100 miles to Santiago de Compostela.
I started my hike from Irun on June 2. Shopkeepers and hotel owners told me they were seeing lots of ‘peregrinos’ or pilgrims this year, but outside of the cafes and hostels it was unusual to see more than 20 or 30 during the day.
Like me, many of them chose to walk the camino because they were at a turning point in their lives: Ian, a middle-aged physical therapist from Britain, was contemplating a career change. Toppa from South Carolina was thinking of retiring early after selling his hotel. Bernadette, a young woman from Minnesota, was taking some time off before starting law school this fall.
I think we all hoped the slow pace of the trip would give us insights into the changes we wanted to make, the priorities we wanted to emphasize.
And, frankly, that better be your motivation for walking the Camino, because if you’re there for a vacation you’ll probably be sadly disappointed. You may have a life-changing experience, but you won’t be having a ball.
To borrow a phrase, the Camino is essentially walk, eat, sleep, repeat — with lots of laundry duty added to the mix.
Before going on the trip I’d imagined there would be plenty of time to visit museums or monuments so I could learn about the local history. But after walking for six to eight hours a day, I was often too tired and sore to explore. All I wanted was to take a hot shower and find someplace close by to eat. I spent way more time looking for food than I did looking for culture. And if, like most pilgrims, you only carry a few sets of clothes, washing and drying them will be something you do every few days, if not nightly.
I’m sure there are better ways to do the Camino than what I did — ways that allow you to explore and better appreciate the places you pass through — but for me it was mostly about internal reflection. It was walking with demons, taking a hard look at my character flaws and the mistakes I’ve made and thinking about what I want to do differently with the time I have left.
The fact that I could do that in such a scenic venue was just a bonus.
If mountains dominate the first week of the del Norte, waves dominate the second. Between Bilbao and Santander, hikers are treated to a variety of remote beaches and picturesque coastal towns.
Almost all of them have at least one surfing school, and several have surfer hostels or campgrounds. Combined with the resort hotels and high-end condominiums, it makes for a fun atmosphere.
After Santander the trail meanders between coastal hills and beaches, with most of it along paved roads.
My time on the Camino del Norte ended on that stretch. I’d always intended to shift onto the Camino Primitivo in Villaviciosa, but fell three days and 55 miles short of that goal. After getting a blister on the ball of my foot, I decided to take a bus into town to rest up and heal.
It was disappointing not to walk as far as I’d planned, but I didn’t think I’d be able to finish the Camino Primitivo otherwise.
So, one more Camino to go before I’m done. Two more weeks, 180 miles, another 26,000 feet of elevation gain and loss. The road is calling.