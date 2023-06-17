Lilly, my 14-year-old weiner dog, is semi-retired from joining me and my 98-pound teacup German shepherd, Zeus, on our morning walks.
She accompanies us maybe one or two days a week. But at age 98, or whatever the dog-age equivalent is, she has earned her rest.
When she does join in, she thoroughly enjoys her natural hound dog talents. Lilly sniffs every mouse hole, poo pile, rabbit burrow and stash of garbage she comes across. And I let her sniff, even though it drags out our usual hour-long walk by at least another half hour. I just figure there is no greater joy on Earth than to be able to use your God-given gifts as God intended. Lilly’s gift is sniffing and she does it well.
This may seem an odd analogy, but this week the Southern Baptist Convention voted to expel five churches within the denomination that allowed women to head or co-pastor the church.
Southern Baptists amended their constitution to say that churches must have “only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.”
Although it would be easy to criticize the SBC for this move I must note that Southern Baptists aren’t the only denomination that excludes women from leadership roles. The church to which I belong — Catholic — does the same and it has caused me no end of grief and frustration considering why this injustice is allowed to go on.
The irony here is that, in spite of these cruel, misogynist constraints, women have flourished in spiritual and theological education, direction, leadership, contemplative and inspirational aspects. When intelligence, compassion and creativity are called for, women have been able to dip into their immense reservoir of natural, God-given talents to serve the greater good. Just like in other social roles limited in the past strictly to men, women have proven that talent isn’t restricted by gender.
The Southern Baptist Convention move is being called their “latest self-inflicted wound,” given the shambled state of the denomination that has been hemorrhaging members since 2007. Last year, the convention reported the largest single drop in churches and membership in 100 years. The SBC’s public image has been tarnished by a clergy sex abuse scandal bungled and mishandled by leaders at numerous stages. It’s a trend shared across the board by many religious organizations.
Denying women the opportunity to share the gifts God has given them to serve their churches is not only a slap in the face, it proves the truth of Romano Guardini’s observation that “the church has always been the cross that Christ is crucified on.”