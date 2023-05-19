Spence is a retired Tribune political reporter who will write periodic updates during his walkabout this summer in Spain.
A GUARDA, Spain — The Romans may have built things to last, but they weren’t too concerned about comfort.
The 2,000-year-old stone-paved roads along our route were extremely picturesque, but hard on the feet. Not sure how many miles we hiked on them, but I’ll take a good beach boardwalk any day.
Fortunately my sister and I had plenty of those as well during our first week on the Camino Portuguese, a roughly 170-mile pilgrimage trail from Porto, Portugal, to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.
There are actually a few different options for getting from Porto to Santiago, including a central route that rarely touches the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a coastal route that often veers inland.
We chose the third option, the senda litoral, which typically runs on or alongside a series of spectacular beaches. We shifted to the coastal route and its Roman roadways in a couple of places, though, because it had better way markers.
We didn’t set any speed records during our first week. It took time to learn what worked for us — how many miles we could walk each day, the best foot-care routine for preventing blisters and, surprisingly, when and where to eat in a country where restaurants sometimes don’t even open until 8 p.m.
For various reasons, we also stayed in hotels or AirBnB-like apartment rentals. Consequently, the first part of our trip wasn’t the “traditional” Camino experience where pilgrims mingle and stay together in cheap hostels. That will likely change some during the second part of our trip.
The big lessons from our first week? Pack light and wear lots of sunscreen.
My sister, Tana, gained a new appreciation for the 49ers who ditched all but the most essential gear as they crossed the Sierra Nevada to the California goldfields.
She started unloading her pack after our first day, but it didn’t help much. It felt like things were breeding, because our packs got heavier over time. We debated finishing the hike in skivvies and sandals, so we could dump the rest of our clothes.
We kept the sunscreen, though. We weren’t that far south — Santiago is nearly the same latitude as Boise, which puts Porto about 100 miles below the Idaho-Nevada border — but the sun certainly felt more tropical.
The country looked more tropical as well. If you can’t grow flowers in Portugal, you can’t grow flowers. We saw an amazing variety of plants in bloom, including calla lilies and purple foxglove growing in the wild. Many homes had several kinds of flowers, vegetables and/or fruit trees in their yards, with lemons the size of grapefruit.
The juxtaposition of modern and ancient buildings and infrastructure was also striking.
You can’t trip over a rock here without uncovering something that dates back to Roman times, if not earlier. In A Guarda, Spain, for example, just across the border from Portugal, local businessmen building a road in 1913 uncovered the remains of Castro Santa Trega, a pre-Roman era settlement with a killer view from the mountainside above town. Excavations later found petroglyphs on the site that dated back nearly 5,000 years.
It wasn’t unusual to see modern, luxury homes with driveways that exited onto cobblestone streets. There was also good cell service just about anywhere along the Camino, no matter how remote the trail appeared to be.
The religious history and character of the Portuguese people was never far away, either, in a way that made it clear how integral their faith is with their everyday lives.
Our second day here, for example, I saw a signpost showing how far it was to Santiago and to Fatima, another holy site. The third sign on the post pointed the way to a local bar.
Churches, chapels, monasteries and roadside crosses were all over the place, along with small prayer shrines tucked into niches in the walls. And the sound of church bells was a daily occurrence, if not hourly.
People have been friendly, the views have been spectacular and the cultural differences have been intriguing. Can’t wait for what comes next.