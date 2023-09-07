JB Mauney listed in stable condition after neck injuries suffered at Lewiston Roundup

JB Mauney is thrown from his bull, Arctic Assassin, in the Xtreme Bulls competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday evening. Mauney sustained neck injuries in this fall and is listed in stable condition Thursday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

UPDATE AT 2:46 P.M.:

A St. Joseph Region Medical Center nursing supervisor said JB Mauney is now in good condition.

