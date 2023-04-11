UPDATED AT 1:40 P.M.:
GRANGEVILLE — Two people in a Kenworth tractor trailer were uninjured early Tuesday when their vehicle crashed on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 235, about 5 miles south of Grangeville.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a 28-year-old man and his 51-year-old male passenger from Grangeville were traveling south in a tractor trailer loaded with lumber on the highway.
The crash happened about 5:04 a.m. Tuesday. The preliminary investigation indicates the truck went off the right shoulder and rolled onto the passenger side. The roadway was wet and the rainfall reduced visibility.
The driver and passenger were uninjured and were wearing seat belts. Traffic on the highway was partially blocked in the southbound lane for about three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by state police.
In a separate incident, a one-vehicle wreck occurred at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday on Old Highway 7, milepost 10.5 at the East Road junction.
There was a partial lane blockage and unknown injuries at the time of the call. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s Ambulance responded.
No further information on that wreck was immediately available.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
GRANGEVILLE -- Idaho County officials responded to two separate vehicle wrecks early Tuesday.
The first was a semitruck rollover on U.S. Highway 95 milepost 235, about 5 miles south of Grangeville. The crash, which caused a partial lane blockage, happened at 4:48 a.m. It is unknown at this time whether there were injuries involved. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Ambulance, Idaho State Police and Grangeville Fire Department were on the scene. The accident has been referred to the state police.
The second one-vehicle wreck occurred at 5:56 a.m. on Old Highway 7, milepost 10.5, at the East Road junction.
There was a partial lane blockage and unknown injuries at the time of the call. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s Ambulance responded.
No further information on either wreck was immediately available.
