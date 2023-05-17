UPDATE AT 8:57 A.M.:
MOSCOW -- Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig won their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.
With all 34 precincts accounted for, Schmidt leads Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 2,975 votes, or 59.5% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.
Colton Bennett earned the second-most votes with 1,516.
Saba Baig is leading Juliana Bollinger with 3,225 votes, or 64.5% of the total, for a four-year term. Baig is a Moscow resident who has served on the board since July 2022.
A total of 5,003 votes were cast in the library board election Tuesday.
The Princeton Hampton Sewer District asked voters to approve a $1 million bond to reline lagoons, rehabilitate lift stations and improve the system. The bond’s duration is a maximum of 40 years.
The unofficial results show all 18 votes cast were in favor of this bond.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOSCOW — Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig are leading their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to Tuesday night’s early results.
Schmidt is leading Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 1,476 votes, or 70% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.
Saba Baig is leading Juliana Bollinger with 1,546 votes, or 73% of the total, for a four-year term. Baig is a Moscow resident who has served on the board since July 2022.
Votes from only two of 34 precincts were reported by press time.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $288.10 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The Princeton Hampton Sewer District is asking voters to approve a $1 million bond to reline lagoons, rehabilitate lift stations and improve the system. The bond is for up to 40 years.
As of Tuesday night, no results were posted for that election.
Results for Tuesday’s election can be found at the Latah County website.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
