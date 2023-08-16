McCann censured by Latah County GOP for her voting in Idaho House

Rep. Lori McCann addresses the Idaho House of Representatives during a legislative session regarding a ban on transgender care for minors at the Capitol Building in Boise on Feb. 15, 2023.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune file

MOSCOW — Republican Rep. Lori McCann, of Idaho’s 6th Legislative District, was reprimanded by her own party for the third time Tuesday night at the 1912 Center in Moscow.

The Latah County Republicans held a hearing during which they censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session. After lengthy debate and eight separate votes, the chairperson of the hearing, Dan Garner, said the central committee came to a conclusion around 11 p.m. 