U.S., Canada pause water negotiations

The U.S. has paused negotiations with Canada on a keystone management plan that governs flood control, water supply and hydropower in the shared Columbia River Basin as President Donald Trump escalates his trade war and threats to Canada’s sovereignty.

British Columbia’s energy ministry said in a news release this week that Trump administration officials notified them they would pause and review their engagement with Canada on final updates to the 61-year-old Columbia River Treaty. The U.S. Department of State did not respond to questions from the Capital Chronicle by Thursday evening.

Under the terms of the treaty, Canada controls the flow of the Northwest’s largest river from its headwaters in British Columbia, ensuring enough water is sent downstream to meet U.S. hydropower needs.

Canada also provides water storage that helps prevent flooding, supports irrigation and protects fish habitat. In exchange, Canada is entitled to some of the hydropower generated by the Bonneville Power Administration’s 31 Columbia River Basin dams.

The Bonneville Power Administration, in charge of marketing the hydroelectricity produced by the U.S. dams, directed Capital Chronicle questions about the pause to the U.S. State Department. The Columbia River Basin and the dams within it generate 40% of the United States’ hydropower, irrigate $8 billion in crops and carry 42 million tons of commercial cargo every year.

Barbara Cosens, a professor emerita at the University of Idaho College of Law and an expert on water law, said a breakdown of the treaty will be harder on the U.S. than Canada.

“If the two parties really get in a tit-for-tat over this river, Canada is the winner,” Cosens said. “There’s a saying in water law that says: ‘It’s better to be upstream with a shovel than downstream with a right,’ because you can just stop that water.”

A history of negotiations between the U.S., Canada on the Columbia River Treaty