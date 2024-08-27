Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 18, 2025

U.S. Highway 195 Horn School Rest Area closed this week

story image illustation

The Horn School Rest Area on U.S. Highway 195 between Spokane and Colfax is closed this week for tree removal.

Washington State Department of Transportation Supervisor Zarn Clausen said the rest stop will be closed until Thursday afternoon while Washington State Parks Department crews cut down four rotten trees.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A parks department arborist identified issues with the trees while evaluating which ones needed a trimming. Clausen said they found the trunks had rotted out and needed to be removed as a safety precaution.

There is no alternative rest area on the highway between the two cities.

Updates regarding the work can be found by visiting bit.ly/3FCjKHt.

Related
Local NewsMar. 18
Williams selected as principal at Lewiston’s Sacajawea Middl...
Local NewsMar. 18
Budget writers approve Medicaid funding
Local NewsMar. 18
Senate sends property tax relief bill to Little
Local NewsMar. 18
Clarkston Heights car wash drowns neighborhood in noise
Related
Law enforcement agency reminds community not to drive through farm fields
Local NewsMar. 18
Law enforcement agency reminds community not to drive through farm fields
Whitman County Planning Commission looks to fill two vacancies
Local NewsMar. 18
Whitman County Planning Commission looks to fill two vacancies
U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council
Local NewsMar. 18
U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council
Police seek Nez Perce woman missing since March 8
Local NewsMar. 18
Police seek Nez Perce woman missing since March 8
Senate approves bill to lower income eligibility for refugee medical assistance
Local NewsMar. 18
Senate approves bill to lower income eligibility for refugee medical assistance
U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council
Local NewsMar. 18
U.S. Highway 95 closed between New Meadows and Council
Police seek missing Nez Perce woman
Local NewsMar. 18
Police seek missing Nez Perce woman
Leadership adjustments announced by Pullman Police Department
Local NewsMar. 17
Leadership adjustments announced by Pullman Police Department
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy