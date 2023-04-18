USDA sets new deadline for Idaho farmers and ranchers to complete 2022 agricultural census

Tomatoes are seen July 7 in a field at Peaceful Belly Farm in Caldwell. Peaceful Belly Farm grows more than 300 varieties of tomatoes for its Community Supported Agriculture program and on-site restaurant.

 Carly Whitmore/Natural Resources Conservation Services photo

Farmers and ranchers in Idaho still have time to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Although the original deadline for the agricultural census passed on Feb. 6, the statistics service will continue to accept completed census questionnaires throughout spring to ensure that Idaho farmers and ranchers are accounted for in the data.