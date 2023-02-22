CRAIGMONT — Free workshops on how to use point-of-sale systems for farm and small business success will be held at four locations in Idaho from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 16. The workshop will be held in-person at the Craigmont City Hall at 109 E. Main St. and is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension.
Point-of-sale systems can provide a wealth of data and information to help make business decisions and enhance profitability. These workshops are designed to help small farms, ranches and food businesses understand the basics of the systems, use them as a business management tool, and improve their risk management strategies. The workshops will also provide information regarding available additional resources that can help participants increase their direct-to-consumer sales.
Participants will learn about what point-of-sale systems are; how they work; who uses them; who could benefit from them; the pros and cons of using them; data and reports; tracking sales inventory; integration across sales platforms; using data and reports for insurance applications and reporting; analyzing data to identify popular or problem products; using data to forecast sales and plan expenses; and using reports and data for loan acquisition for business growth and sustainability.
The workshops are for small farm and ranch owners, managers and employees; owners, managers and employees of businesses; anyone interested in starting a small farm or business with a direct-to-consumer sales aspect; farmers market managers and associated staff; local business and entrepreneurship groups; and local government representatives.
The workshops are offered with support from the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center. Anyone wishing to register may visit pos-workshops.eventbrite.com.
Anyone wishing information on the Craigmont event may contact Audra Cochran, UI Extension Educator, at audrac@uidaho.edu or 209-973-2311.