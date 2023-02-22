CRAIGMONT — Free workshops on how to use point-of-sale systems for farm and small business success will be held at four locations in Idaho from 9:30 a.m. to noon March 16. The workshop will be held in-person at the Craigmont City Hall at 109 E. Main St. and is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension.

Point-of-sale systems can provide a wealth of data and information to help make business decisions and enhance profitability. These workshops are designed to help small farms, ranches and food businesses understand the basics of the systems, use them as a business management tool, and improve their risk management strategies. The workshops will also provide information regarding available additional resources that can help participants increase their direct-to-consumer sales.