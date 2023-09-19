USS Idaho sailors coming to region

Randall Leslie

A contingent of Navy sailors assigned to the USS Idaho will be in Lewiston, Grangeville and Moscow this week to become more familiar with the Gem State and establish a bond between the crew of the attack submarine and Idaho residents.

This is the first U.S. Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in more than 100 years. The USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, is under construction in Connecticut and on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active U.S. Navy service in 2025.