A contingent of Navy sailors assigned to the USS Idaho will be in Lewiston, Grangeville and Moscow this week to become more familiar with the Gem State and establish a bond between the crew of the attack submarine and Idaho residents.
This is the first U.S. Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in more than 100 years. The USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, is under construction in Connecticut and on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active U.S. Navy service in 2025.
During the trip to Idaho, the submarine’s commissioning committee has planned a variety of activities for Commander Randall Leslie and five crew members, including Petty Officer Robert Boscan, of Hayden.
From 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a reception hosted by the Lewiston VFW Sourdough Post and the USS Idaho Commissioning Foundation, is slated for the VFW Hall at 1104 Warner Ave.
Another reception is planned from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Grangeville American Legion Post at the Idaho County Veterans Center, and on Saturday, the crew plans to attend the University of Idaho football game in Moscow. They will be introduced at halftime.
A visit to the Nez Perce County Museum and a tour of Idaho’s Schweitzer Engineering Labs to see construction of the components of the submarine are also on the list of activities.
The crew will see the historic World War II Naval Training Station, now Farragut State Park, and meet with local veterans and public leaders during their time in Idaho.