The hardship homeowners would bear under a proposed compromise for an Avista rate hike request in Idaho was a concern of a Lewiston resident who testified at a Tuesday hearing.

“The outcome of this increase is a fair return to support their efforts to maintain their infrastructure and I fully support (that),” Russell Gee said. “But if it is indeed fair, why should the homeowners be penalized by assuming such a huge part of the burden?”

Tags

Recommended for you