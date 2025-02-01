UTV sinks through Payette Lake Ice

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

McCALL — In two separate incidents, four people broke through the ice on Payette Lake last Saturday in a span of 20 minutes — including two who were driving a motorized utility vehicle, which now sits at the bottom of the lake.

All four people who fell in were rescued by those out enjoying the ice, where hundreds of people gathered last week.

First to fall in were two people who were seen stomping on the ice near Brown Park, north of Mile High Marina, where a dog broke through the ice earlier in the week and was open water only days before, said McCall Fire Chief Garrett de Jong.

Their names were not released.

The UTV that broke through the ice was driven by McCall residents Daniel Scott, 58, with Richard Scott, 59, in the passenger seat, according to the Valley County Sheriff’s Office.

They could not be reached for comment.

Daniel Scott is the former general manager and president of The Shore Lodge and Whitetail Club. He is currently the executive vice president of strategy and business analytics at the Boise development firm Alscott Inc.

The Scott family operates the Boise Alscott Inc, and controls The Shore Lodge and the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

The first incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m.

Randy Annunziato of McCall was enjoying a pickup hockey game when he saw two men disappear into the ice.

Annunziato began yelling for a rope and sprinted to the area with three other bystanders. The victims were holding onto the sides of the hole in the ice to keep afloat. Two of the rescuers inched toward the hole on their stomachs, distributing their weight as much as possible.

The four rescuers formed a line on their bellies, taking each other’s feet in their hands. Using their hockey sticks to reach the swimmers, they were able to safely pull them out of the water.

“It was thick enough where we didn’t go in too, which was great,” said Annunziato, 38.

The two men who fell in were evaluated by McCall Fire but were not taken to the hospital.

After the excitement, Annunziato went back to his hockey game, enjoying the sunshine and the smooth ice conditions. But about twenty minutes later two UTVs drove onto the ice from the marina and quickly headed north.

“Everybody just stopped and watched them,” Annunziato said. “Every person on the ice knew that this was a bad idea.”

As the UTVs pulled up to the boat ramp to venture onto the lake, McCall resident Dylan Sifford warned the UTV drivers that the ice was not safe to drive on.

Sifford had been skating on the ice for about an hour before heading to work that afternoon and knew that the ice would support people, but a UTV seemed too heavy and would endanger everyone on the ice.

“I just instinctively walked up to him and said, ‘Don’t drive those out on the ice right now. There’s too many people out there. You’re going to put someone in danger. You’re going to ruin this for everyone else,’ ” Sifford told The Star-News.