The challenges and assets of living in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were highlighted Monday at a roundtable discussion with business owners and government officials.
Most agreed some of the obstacles include lack of childcare, affordable housing and a dwindling workforce. On the flip side, this “unique community” offers multiple higher education opportunities and many trade jobs that don’t require a four-year degree.
“Washington in the Making 2040” was presented by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) at a town hall hosted by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Holiday Inn at Clarkston.
Dru Garson, director of AWB strategic engagement, said Clarkston was the second stop on a 19-community tour across the state. His group is gathering feedback to help businesses thrive in coming years.
“We are embarking on an initiative to engage Washingtonians to shape an intentional vision for the future of our economy — one that supports economic prosperity in every county,” Garson said. “It starts right here with you.”
The feedback in Asotin County centered around the emphasis Olympia lawmakers place on west side issues. For example, “going green” and phasing out natural gas and possibly the Snake River dams would be extremely detrimental to this area, according to those in attendance.
The three biggest issues facing businesses today are an aging population, Washington’s minimum wage, lack of workforce and childcare, and supply chain issues, community members said.
D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, said it’s difficult to recruit providers and nurses to this area because of the lack of housing, shopping, air travel and updated schools.
“You have to invest in your school system to attract employees,” Ottmar said.
Kristin Kemak, CEO of Twin County United Way, said the recent failure of a bond to build a new Clarkston High School still stings. “I’ve been busy blaming voters for not getting a new school,” she said. “Some taxpayers are not on board, and it’s really frustrating.”
Loren Beauchamp, of Interlink, said the number of K-12 students in Asotin and Nez Perce County is decreasing. The valley is getting older, and the demographic shift was predictable and has been happening over the past 25 years.
According to Beauchamp’s statistics, there were 56% more senior citizens than students in 2020. In comparison, there were 11.4% more students than senior citizens in 1990.
During the feedback session, Greg McCall, an Asotin County Public Utility District commissioner, said college “is overrated and very expensive.” Many job opportunities in the valley, such as welding, pay six-figure salaries, and training in those areas should be encouraged. There are more jobs than workers in some fields, he said.
The higher minimum wage in Washington, plus government regulations, pose a problem for businesses, McCall said. Some companies can hire three people in Idaho for the price of one employee in Washington.
Bryan Ricker, the regional government affairs manager for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, said one of the unique features of this area is access to Washington State University, the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Walla Walla Community College.
However, the taxes and regulations in the Evergreen State are challenges for the company, he said, especially in border towns such as Clarkston and Pullman. A new SEL manufacturing building in Moscow was met with excitement by Gov. Brad Little, “but we can’t even get a response from (Gov. Jay) Inslee,” he said.
Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton also said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is a unique place to live and work because it encompasses two states with radically different governing philosophies. Those differences became especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This corner of the state is different from anywhere else,” Knowlton said.
The lack of childcare is a major concern to many business owners and parents. Several people said highly qualified men and women are leaving the workforce because they can’t afford to pay for daycare. When a job barely covers childcare expenses, it doesn’t pencil out, they said. Even with a reliable daycare, some families have to rely on grandparents to help with transport to and from after-school activities.
“I could name 10 incredible women who aren’t working because of those issues,” said Courtney Kramer, a public involvement specialist. “Fortunately, my parents live eight minutes away from us, and that’s part of the reason we moved here.”
When asked about the quality of life in the valley, the majority of people rated it as “good.”
In order to thrive in 2040, the leaders listed several priorities. The consensus was getting a new high school, retaining the younger population to stem the “brain drain,” training caregivers for the rapidly aging population and increasing affordable housing opportunities.
“We appreciate the good turnout and participation,” Garson said. “It’s important to hear from a variety of folks.”
