In valley business, both ups and downs

Dru Garson

The challenges and assets of living in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were highlighted Monday at a roundtable discussion with business owners and government officials.

Most agreed some of the obstacles include lack of childcare, affordable housing and a dwindling workforce. On the flip side, this “unique community” offers multiple higher education opportunities and many trade jobs that don’t require a four-year degree.

Recommended for you