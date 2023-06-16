Daybells accuse prosecutor of misconduct

Associated PressThis photo, taken March 6, shows Lori Vallow Daybell glancing at the camera during her hearing, with her defense attorney, Edwina Elcox (right) in Rexburg, Idaho.

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell and her defense attorneys argued for a new trial Thursday, giving multiple arguments for why they believed she deserved another shot at gaining her freedom, but the judge denied the motion.

Last month, after a six-week trial, Daybell was found guilty of murdering two of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, the then-wife of Lori Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell.